Federal investigators say Salt Fire was likely human caused

By Vince Rodriguez

NEW MEXICO (KOAT) — Federal officials have released the cause of the Salt Fire on the Mescalero Apache Reservation.

According to a complaint filed in federal court, there were 16 suspicious fires started on the Mescalero Apache Reservation.

A federal investigation began in May and intensified after the Salt Fire burned more than 7,000 acres. Federal investigators determined that all the fires were started within an area of 25 square miles.

Investigators interviewed two people connected to the incident and found one of the people interviewed told investigators they were a firefighter. That firefighter told agents he was putting out a fire that investigators believe the firefighter started.

Federal investigators found shoe prints near the Salt Fire and have issued a search warrant for a pair of shoes from the partner of the firefighter to obtain it as evidence.

Investigators say in the warrant that the two people may be connected but have not been charged.

