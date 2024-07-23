Litter of puppies found dead at Ingleside Golf Course in Chester County

By Web staff

CALN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Police in Chester County have launched an animal cruelty investigation after multiple puppies were found dead at a local golf course.

The Caln Township Police Department said in a social media post on July 22 that a litter of seven puppies was found dead around the ninth hole of the Ingleside Golf Course in Caln Township, near the US Route 30 bypass.

“Early indications are that the deceased puppies were placed there by a person, or persons, within 12-18 hours of being discovered,” police said.

Investigators said all of the puppies appeared to be from the same litter of pit bull terriers and were all 6-8 weeks old.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to Ingleside Golf Course for comment.

