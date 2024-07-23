Michigan caddie earns full college tuition through Evans Scholars Program

By Jack Springgate

NOVI, Michigan (WWJ) — Many people can find success on the golf course, and they don’t necessarily need to be good with a club to do it.

The Evans Scholars program provides life-changing awards for caddies every year.

Mia Hamdan might be getting a full ride to Michigan State University thanks to her work on the golf course, but it’s her hard work away from the club that caught the attention of the Evans Scholars program.

She’s caddied more than 210 loops at the Meadowbrook Country Club in the past four years, but there’s a lot more to getting a full ride than just what happens on the golf course.

“I tried to maintain as close to a 4.0 GPA throughout high school. I successfully did that. I was also involved in a lot of extracurriculars, and I was raised by a single mom, so the financial need was always something,” Hamdan said.

In what’s often considered a male-dominated field, Hamdan learned what it took to earn the scholarship from her sister Jade, another female caddie.

“I’ve asked her a lot of questions about caddying when I first started, and now I talk to her about my experiences on the golf course. I think one really special thing that we have in common is being able to share caddying and going to Michigan State,” she said.

Hamdan is one of 20 Michigan caddies to earn the award in 2024.

Once on campus, she will live with other Evans Scholars as part of the program. Even though caddying brings them all together, the shared college experience keeps them together as lifelong friends.

“The only thing you have in common when you start is you caddied, but you also showed academic prowess; you showed community involvement, leadership, and that’s the foundation of the community living and support system that you have, which really makes this program different than a lot of scholarships,” said WGA Michigan director Bob Evans.

