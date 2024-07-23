New Jersey family bringing “bright in the darkness” to millions struggling with Alzheimer’s disease

By Stephanie Stahl

BERLIN, New Jersey (KYW) — An Instagram account started as a tribute to her mother, who’s now in the late stages of Alzheimer’s disease, has quickly become popular with millions of people sharing their struggles and supporting each other.

“Phyllis is fun. Phyllis loves to dance. She loves her family,” Genevieve Haldeman of Berlin, New Jersey, said. “She’s just all around a great, great person.

Haldeman was talking about her mom and the way she used to be before Alzheimer’s disease took over.

The South Jersey family says a slow and painful decline started Christmas morning six years ago.

“She couldn’t remember how to make breakfast,” Haldeman said. “So, I think that’s when we knew.”

Then Haldeman decided to share the journey on Instagram.

“I didn’t want it to be so focused on this progressive disease, this illness,” Haldeman said. “I wanted it to be like, just living.”

And that included plenty of happy times and lots of dancing.

“We definitely connected with so many people who are going through this journey with their loved ones more than I ever imagined when this started,” Haldeman said.

Haldeman says she was bombarded with messages of support. The page, @phyllisann922, has almost 5 million views.

“It just completely snowballed to such a community of just love and kindness,” Haldeman said. “I can’t tell you how many people have reached out. The support is absolutely amazing. To know what you’re doing is helping other people. It just makes you want to do even more because you don’t feel so alone.”

Finding comfort on Instagram with the community of strangers, sharing and supporting each other.

“It’s like healing,” Haldeman said. “To go through something like this but to not focus on the sadness and find bright in the darkness.”

The family is about working together to stay positive while caring for Phyllis at home. They say having a team is really important.

