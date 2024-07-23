Police officer fostering kitten he rescued after getting stuck in car’s bumper

By CHANTAL COOK

PEMBROKE PINES, Florida (WSVN) — A police officer saves the day for a kitten stuck in a car’s bumper.

A police officer stopped in Pembroke Pines to grab something to eat when he noticed a paw swatting out from a car’s bumper.

A closer look showed a kitten had somehow wedged itself behind the grill.

After tracking down the car’s owner, the officer got permission to cut through the bumper and free the feline.

The kitten, now named Bumper, got a fresh bath and that officer said he would foster him until he could find a forever home.

