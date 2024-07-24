Arsonist sets fire outside San Rafael Target store

By Carlos Castañeda

SAN RAFAEL, California (KPIX) — Police released surveillance video of an arson suspect seen setting a fire at a San Rafael Target store in hopes of identifying the person.

San Rafael police said the incident happened Monday at the Target store on Shoreline Parkway at about 11:57 p.m. The fire was set inside a trash can outside the store and ended up causing over $2,500 in damage to the building, police said.

On Tuesday, police posted a surveillance video clip showing the suspect bringing a small bag of trash and a cardboard box to a trashcan just outside an exit door. The video shows the suspect, wearing a gray hoodie, white pants, white shoes, and carrying a black backpack, dousing the inside of the trashcan and surrounding area with a liquid accelerant from a white plastic jug.

The person is then seen lighting the cardboard box on fire and placing it in the trashcan, which immediately ignites and flashes inside the trashcan, which seems to have surprised the suspect, police said, adding that it was possible the suspect may have been injured from the sudden ignition.

“Due to this serious and dangerous incident, the San Rafael Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect,” police said in a press statement. “The suspect is considered highly dangerous and should not be approached under any circumstances.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect was asked to call 415-485-3000 or report it at srpd.org/tips.

