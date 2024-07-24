LiveCopter 3 shows firefighters rescue two people trapped by tree on American River

By Lindsay Weber

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, California (KCRA) — First responders rescued two people who were stranded on a tree on the American River in Sacramento on Monday.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to the river near La Riviera Drive around 4:48 p.m.

“Life is precious, man. And so, you know, you have always to keep that in mind,” said Jacob Bennet one of the men rescued.

Bennet and his friend Steven Buckley were fishing on an inflatable raft when the current swept them off their boat.

LiveCopter 3 showed multiple first responders swimming to aid the men stuck in the tree line. An inflatable raft appeared to be stuck on some branches.

“He was tired. The raft was all caught up. It was just easier to call 911,” said Buckley.

Buckley told KCRA 3 he suffered minor injuries showing us his legs cut and bruised from hanging from the tree until help arrived.

“I’m glad he’s alive, too. I’m glad everybody’s alive. You know, the greatest fear is losing life,” said Bennet.

The two men said they were wearing life jackets when the raft crashed. LiveCopter 3 showed one of those life jackets further downstream.

The fire department said both men were rescued and are safe. Both men now want to give a warning to those wanting to cool off in the river.

“Keep your life lifejackets on. Stay where it’s calm and stay out of the roughness. Watch out for trees and never go fishing in a rubber raft,” said Buckley.

No one was severely injured in the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.