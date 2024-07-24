Man dies while trying to stop rolling unoccupied truck in Tahoma parking lot
By Lindsay Weber
Click here for updates on this story
TAHOMA, California (KCRA) — A man died on Monday after he was trapped and pinned between a pickup truck and a tractor trailer in a Tahoma parking lot, the California Highway Patrol said.
CHP said it responded to the parking lot on West Lake Boulevard near Pine Street just before 1 p.m. for the report of a subject pinned between two vehicles.
Officials said a 53-year-old man tried to stop a pickup truck as it rolled unoccupied through the parking lot.
He was trapped against the side of a trailer and died from his injuries on the scene, CHP said.
Officials have not identified the man but said he was from Hayward.
The collision remains under investigation.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.