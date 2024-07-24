‘Speeding Wrecks Lives’ annual campaign aims to curb fatal accidents in North Carolina

By Marisa Sardonia

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Speeding Wrecks Lives annual campaign kicked off on Monday, July 23 and will run through Friday, July 26.

Drivers can expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement officers as they work to reduce speeding drivers and speed-related crashes.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, roughly 12,000 people in the United States died in speed-related crashes in 2022.

The NCDOT says that in 2022, 424 people were killed in speed-related crashes in North Carolina alone.

Law enforcement is trying to get that number to zero with such campaigns.

