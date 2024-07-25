Charges against Malinda Hoagland’s father and his girlfriend upgraded to first-degree murder

By Joe Holden

WEST CALN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Charges against a Chester County couple have been upgraded to first-degree murder and conspiracy in the starvation and torture death of Malinda Hoagland, according to court records and the county district attorney’s office.

The 12-year-old died in May, described as “broken and barely alive” when she was found.

Police say she weighed 50 pounds and had bruises and deformities to her arms and legs.

Arrest papers were filed in May against Rendell Hoagland, the girl’s father, and Cindy Warren, Rendell’s girlfriend, accusing the couple of heinous actions.

The new charges also include second and third-degree murder.

Malinda Hoagland was removed from the Coatesville Area School District in January and allegedly placed in a cyber school.

Detectives allege Malinda Hoagland was starved for months and forced to perform strenuous exercises while chained to furniture. Those actions went undetected. Arrest papers claim Malinda had not been seen for months.

Detectives obtained multiple in-home recordings of the alleged torture and abuse.

Attorneys representing Malinda’s half-sisters have since pressed for legislative action, including the creation of a law similar to Megan’s Law, which would track child abuse offenders.

Cindy Warren had a conviction for child endangerment dating back to 2007 in Monroe County.

A custody order obtained by CBS News Philadelphia revealed Warren was under severe limitations to be around Malinda Hoagland.

When confronted by reporters outside an unrelated court hearing last month, she declined to discuss the charges.

It remains unclear if Warren has an attorney.

Rendell Hoagland’s attorney has declined to comment.

