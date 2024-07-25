Chicago police find man in wheelchair shot on South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Chicago police are searching for the gunman who shot a man in a wheelchair in Greater Grand Crossing Wednesday night.

Police say just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 7400 block of South Perry Avenue, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his right hip.

The shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Dozens of evidence markers and piles of bullets were seen scattered on the street.

Fire officials took the victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Police said he did not provide any further information about the incident.

As of Thursday, no one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.

