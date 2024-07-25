Family of Dundalk boy to plant seeds at Jarrettsville sunflower event

By Bryna Zumer

JARRETTSVILLE, Maryland (WMAR) — JARRETTSVILLE, Md. — The family of a 6-year-old boy with autism who drowned in Dundalk this summer will help plant seeds Friday at the famous Jarrettsville Sunflower Field.

It’s part of a new event called Seeds of Inclusion, by the Aberdeen-based nonprofit Laila’s Gift, that will let people hand-plant seeds in the sunflower field to “celebrate children with diverse abilities.”

Laila’s Gift said about Marcel, the young boy who died after being found in Lynch Cove:

Marcel, a young boy who was nonverbal, captured many Maryland hearts with his infectious smile and unwavering spirit. His journey may have been short, but the impact he had on all of us will be everlasting. In honor of Marcel and his incredible legacy, we are dedicating a part of the Seeds of Inclusion event to his memory. We will be planting a seed, symbolizing the growth and love he brought into lives, on behalf of Marcel, and his beloved family who will be in attendance.

Seeds of Initiative is part of an initiative called Blooming Inclusiveness, and a Sunflower Festival will be held in September to view the flowers in bloom.

Havre de Grace Arts Collective, which is supporting Seeds of Inclusion, will host a mosaic workshop and poetry readings.

Blooming Inclusiveness will culminate in a Field of Dreams gala at Ripken Stadum in October.

