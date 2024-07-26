Video shows dramatic moments after diver hit by boat propeller in the Florida Keys

By Nadirah Sabir, Sergio Candido

MIAMI (WFOR) — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a boat while diving for lobsters in the Florida Keys.

The incident happened on Wednesday near the Boca Chica Bridge in the Lower Keys, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The diver, identified as Sean Bender, was taking part in the lobster mini-season when he was hit in the head, neck, arm and shoulder by a 19-foot vessel, police said.

Bodycam footage showed the moment the boater brought the diver to shore and helped tend his wounds. Bender was flown to Jackson South Medical Center where he’s in critical condition, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no word if the boater will face charges. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating.

The incident happened the same day that two people were rescued after the boat capsized near Crandon Park, in Key Biscayne, on the first day of lobster mini-season.

The recreational two-day season started on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. The regular lobster season begins August 6 every year and runs through March 31.

Normally, the best time to catch a Florida spiny lobster is at night since lobsters stay in their dens during daylight hours to avoid predators and only come out after dark to look for food.

According to the 2023 Florida Statutes, a first conviction for violating lobster season rules can result in a fine of at least $100 and up to $500, up to 60 days in jail, or both.

