1-year-old dies after boat capsizes; investigation underway

SWAIN COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A 1-year-old died after a boat capsized on Fontana Lake on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said an officer received a report of a distressed vessel with a missing baby at around 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a capsized Tritoon being towed by another boat near the incident area. Occupants of the boat were taken to shore and then to the Swain County Hospital.

The adult occupants of the boat told wildlife officers there were eight people on board and three people in tow on a high back tube when the boat capsized, throwing everyone overboard. The adults were able to get all the children back onto the capsized boat except for a 1-year-old, who they could not find.

Wildlife officers said a nearby boater who was helping with search and rescue efforts found the baby and pulled him out of the water.

Despite life-saving measures, officers said the baby could not be revived.

Wildlife officers said, according to statements, all children onboard the boat, including the baby, were wearing personal flotation devices at the time of the incident.

NC Wildlife said the incident is still under investigation.

