Harris County Hosts Free Birth Certificate Event for Back-to-School Preparation

July 29, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — As Harris County recovers from Hurricane Beryl, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is assisting families with school-age children. The Fourth Annual Back-to-School Birth Certificate Event will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chimney Rock Annex, 6000 Chimney Rock Road. This event helps families obtain birth certificates for school registration. The first 100+ attendees will receive a free birth certificate, with additional certificates available for $23 each.

“EVERY YEAR, VARIOUS ORGANIZATIONS VOLUNTEER TO ASSIST WITH THIS EVENT. THESE PARTNERSHIPS ARE INVALUABLE BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE SO MUCH MORE FOR FAMILIES THAT NEED HELP WITH NECESSARY BACK-TO-SCHOOL ITEMS,” SAID HARRIS COUNTY CLERK TENESHIA HUDSPETH. “THANKS TO THEIR SUPPORT, OUR OFFICE CAN PROVIDE COMPLIMENTARY BIRTH CERTIFICATES, SCHOOL SUPPLIES, BACKPACKS, AND MORE.”

HCCO collaborates with Texas State Representative Gene Wu, the Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector & Voter Registrar’s Office, Judge Israel Garcia, Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct 5, Harris County Resources for Children and Adults, Houston Museum of Natural Science, Children’s Museum Houston, Oasis Funeral & Cremations, Farah Law, Trinity Dental Centers, Houston Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and the Alpha Eta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

LAUNCHED IN AUGUST 2021, THE BACK-TO-SCHOOL BIRTH CERTIFICATE PROGRAM ALLOWS HCCO TO OPEN ON SATURDAYS TO ISSUE BIRTH CERTIFICATES. “MANY FAMILIES MANAGE BUSY SCHEDULES THAT DO NOT ALLOW THEM TO VISIT OUR OFFICES DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS. ALLOWING THEM THE OPPORTUNITY TO OBTAIN THEIR CHILDREN’S BIRTH CERTIFICATES ON A SATURDAY BENEFITS THEM,” ADDED CLERK HUDSPETH.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Chimney Rock Annex, 6000 Chimney Rock Road

Cost: First 100+ attendees receive one free birth certificate, additional certificates $23 each

Requirements for Birth Certificate:

– Born in the State of Texas

– Be the person named on the certificate, a legal representative, or an immediate family member with appropriate ID

– Provide a valid photo ID (driver’s license, federal/state ID card, military ID, U.S. Passport)

– Complete a birth certificate application

– Pay $23.00 (cash or credit card)

For those unable to attend, birth certificates can be requested online, by mail, or in person at any of HCCO’s 11 locations. For more information, click here or call 713-274-8686.

