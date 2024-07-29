Homeowner faces woodpecker infestation

By Carolina Borges

Click here for updates on this story

FORT MYERS, Florida (WSVN) — A homeowner near Fort Myers is dealing with a persistent and noisy problem as woodpeckers have taken up residence in her roof, causing significant damage.

Rene Stella, the owner of a painting company in Fort Myers, was called to repair and paint the damage caused by the birds.

“They make holes like that one everywhere,” Stella said. “I mean, this house has problems in a few areas, we already take care of them, because they don’t have anything in there.”

The birds have burrowed into the decorative foam on the house, creating holes and causing a ruckus that has lasted for months. All woodpeckers are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which complicated efforts to remove them. As long as the birds are present, Stella’s work on the home is on hold.

“Well, we can’t cover it because right now they have some birds in there,” Stella explained. “So we can I mean, I think they’re restricted. And I don’t think it’s good to close that.”

According to the Florida Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission, woodpeckers with an active nest cannot be removed or scared away without a federal permit.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.