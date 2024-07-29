Search continues for missing man after party boat capsizes on Lake Michigan

By Sara Machi

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A man is still missing after a party boat overturned Friday night near 31st Street Beach in Chicago.

A video posted on the Citizen App shows people and debris in the water and the boat flipped over.

Chicago Fire sources tell CBS News Chicago this is now a recovery effort after divers were called off late Friday night.

The Coast Guard and Chicago Fire Department rushed to the scene, where people in smaller boats were also trying to help.

One woman on the boat said they felt the boat heavily rocking at one point before it flipped over, sending everyone on board into the water. She said most of the people on board could not swim. They had to break glass windows to get out from underneath the boat.

“It’s just very traumatic. I fell in the water, head went under,” said Wynter Barginear. “I grabbed the boat to save my life, and if it wasn’t for these two wonderful people that came over and helped save me…”

Three people were hospitalized after that party boat accident.

The search continues for another.

This was one of two boating incidents at 31st Street Beach within a few hours. A man died in the other incident, which police say is unrelated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.