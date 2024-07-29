St. John’s University student severely injured after stabbing outside his home

By Jason Rantala

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minnesota (WCCO) — A St. John’s University student is seriously hurt after his family said he was stabbed while on a late-night walk near his home.

Neighbors living on Southwood Drive in White Bear Lake said they heard screams in the early morning hours Saturday.

White Bear Lake police say a 20-year-old was stabbed and an 18-year-old has been arrested for first-degree assault. Charges are still pending.

“This morning my girlfriend called me and she goes ‘did you hear about the stabbing right down the street?’ I said ‘no,'” said Mike Rude, who lives in the neighborhood.

Family has identified the victim as Mason Fike.

According to an online fundraiser, Fike was stabbed around 1 a.m. A family friend said Fike is suffering from severe injuries and is currently in critical condition at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

“Stuff like that, you hear about in Minneapolis, St. Paul, but generally not out here,” said Rude.

Rude lives right across the street from Fike and his family.

“Yesterday, I was out in the yard and I saw there were multiple cops down the street,” said Rude.

Rude said he spotted police activity on Saturday down the street from his home near a camper.

Loved ones said the 20-year-old is preparing for his senior year at St. John’s University.

In his freshman year, he was an offensive lineman for the Johnnies football team.

Funds have been pouring in to support the Fike family. Within one day, the fundraising page has now raised more than $35,000.

Family members said they are praying for a full recovery.

