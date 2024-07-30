‘It’s like losing a child’: Family devastated after pet chihuahua killed by coyote

By Gail Levy and Chantal Cook

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — A family dog became prey to a wild coyote after it was snatched outside their Fort Lauderdale home.

James Thomas’ tiny chihuahua, named Big Boy, made a big impact on his life.

“Everywhere I went, he went. If I got up to go to the bathroom, he’ll follow me to the bathroom. If I came outside, he’s outside,” he said.

Thomas and Big Boy were outside their Fort Lauderdale home in Melrose Park just before 4 a.m. July 23.

“Big Boy was either on the sidewalk or he was right here on the swell,” said Thomas.

Before Thomas even had a chance to realize his beloved pet was in danger, it was too late.

“All of a sudden, I heard him bark one time. And then I heard him yelp. And I ran out here. And all of a sudden, I see the coyote, running across the street,” said Thomas.

The coyote took off with the 10-year-old Big Boy in his mouth.

“He took off so fast to where I couldn’t catch him. And he wouldn’t drop my dog,” said Thomas.

Days passed and Thomas hadn’t found any remains of Big Boy but neighbors have seen coyotes nearby in the area.

A neighbor’s Ring camera captured video of a coyote days before Big Boy was snatched. The coyote can be seen searching around the neighbor’s property, believed to be looking for food.

Another neighbor captured a photo of a coyote walking down the sidewalk.

Thomas’ daughter, Keyunta Tyler, said what happened to Big Boy has been devasting for the whole family.

“It’s been very devastating, not only to my dad but just to the family all together,” she said.

Now Tyler and her dad worry about what could come next if the coyotes continue to roam the neighborhood.

“It shows that coyotes are not fearful of humans. So just want us to have more protection,” she said.

“You got kids going to school at six o’clock in the morning, it’s still dark. Anything could happen,” said Thomas. “So I think wildlife and the authorities they should do something about it.”

Thomas wants authorities to intervene in hopes another family doesn’t go through the same pain.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s like losing a child,” he said. “You know, you’ve had an animal for 10 years. And for it to just get snatched up and eaten. And you can’t do anything about it. It’s a hurting thing.”

Thomas said he and his neighbors have reached out to authorities to receive more protection from the coyotes. He also believes he also lost some of his cats to the wild animal.

