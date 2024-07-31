1 killed, 1 wounded in road rage shooting in Chicago’s western suburbs

By MARYBEL GONZALEZ

SCHILLER PARK, Illinois (WBBM) — A driver was killed, and his passenger was wounded, in a road rage shooting in west suburban Schiller Park early Tuesday evening.

The suspected shooter had several children in the car.

At 5:30 p.m., Schiller Park police were called to the 10000 block of Irving Park Road for a road rage incident in which shots had been fired.

Two cars were involved. A man and woman had been in a Nissan Sentra, while another man and woman—and three children—were in a Chevrolet Traverse, police said.

The man who had been driving the Nissan Sentra was shot and killed, police said. The woman he had been driving with was shot and wounded and her condition was stabilized, police said.

For hours after the shooting, a section of Irving Park Road near Scott Street remained closed off with police tape. In the middle of the road was the Nissan Sentra in which the driver was killed, with a shoe lying next to it.

It was unclear if the suspected shooter’s Chevy was on the other side of the yellow tape, though a gas station across the street from the scene was also taped off.

Police called the incident isolated and said they have found everyone they were looking for, and said there was no danger to the public.

However, it was unclear late Tuesday whether anybody was in custody.

