Houston Style Magazine Presents: The 3rd Annual Houston Theater Week

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

July 31, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Calling all performing arts aficionados and those curious about the magic of live theater! Get ready for an exceptional week of unrivaled access to Houston’s vibrant performing arts scene with the third annual Houston Theater Week, taking place from August 12-18, 2024.

Exclusive Deals to Ignite Your Passion for the Arts

For one week only, whether you’re a newcomer or a seasoned patron, seize the opportunity to enjoy exclusive Buy One, Get One FREE ticket deals. This year’s event, championed by Houston First Corporation, brings together 22 professional performing arts groups, offering over 250 performances. From enchanting musicals to thought-provoking plays, Houston Theater Week is your gateway to an array of diverse and captivating live shows.

Supporting Houston’s Artistic Community

Houston Theater Week was born out of a desire to support the city’s theaters, performing artists, and behind-the-scenes professionals in the wake of the pandemic. Michael Heckman, President & CEO of Houston First Corporation, shares, “What began as a post-pandemic support initiative has blossomed into an annual collective effort. Since its inception, it has generated more than $1.5 million in ticket sales revenue, benefiting our world-class performing arts organizations and the multitude of professionals within the creative industry.”

Hillary Hart of Theater District Houston adds, “This annual event not only boosts ticket sales revenue, ensuring artists and creative professionals remain employed, but also strengthens our theater scene and introduces new audiences to a range of cultural performances at a discounted rate. We commend Houston First for leading this initiative and encourage everyone to explore something new this year.”

A Celebration of Artistic Diversity

Whether it’s your first time or you’re a regular theater-goer, Houston Theater Week offers the perfect occasion to enjoy affordable access to high-quality live performances. The 2024-2025 season promises something for everyone, from groundbreaking world premieres to beloved holiday classics. Discover the magic, adventure, and talent that make Houston’s performing arts scene one of the city’s greatest assets.

Michael Heckman emphasizes, “A dynamic performing arts community is a cornerstone of Houston’s cultural appeal and a key selling point for our destination. As performing arts organizations in other parts of the country struggle, Houston’s thriving industry remains vital to our economy. We expect Theater Week to help sustain this vibrancy.”

2024’s participating organizations are: 4th Wall Theatre Alley Theatre Apollo Chamber Players Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre Chamber Music Houston DACAMERA Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. Echo Orchestra Houston Ballet Houston Grand Opera Houston Masterworks Chorus Houston Symphony Jazz Houston Kinetic Ensemble Main Street Theater Mercury Chamber Orchestra Performing Arts Houston Rec Room Arts ROCO Stages Tee Zee Productions The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Under the Stars This year’s first-rate performances include: 5th Annual Mariachi Festival A Christmas Carol Aba Diop Trio Adrienne Warren in Concert Aida Cuevas Ain’t No Mountain High Enough: The Music of Motown All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg An Eschenbach and Bruckner Birthday An Evening with Sutton Foster André 3000 – New Blue Sun Live In Concert Bach’s St. John Passion Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández Beauty and the Beast – The Musical Bennewitz Quartet Blackbird Boccherini’s Night in Madrid Breakin’ Classical Bug Cheyenne Jackson: Signs of Life Chiaroscuro String Quartet Christmas with Nicole Heaston Cinderella Clap Your Hands, say yeah! The Great American Music Adventure Complexions Contemporary Ballet Conrad Tao, Piano Counterpoint: Conrad Tao and Caleb Teicher Dear Evan Hansen December DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL Disney’s Frozen Dover Quartet Duke Bluebeard’s Castle Dvorak’s Violin Concerto Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!” English Romantic Strings Escher Quartet Fauré Requiem FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Orchestra World Tour Frenzy Gryphon Piano Trio Hamlet (Modern Adaptation) Hansel and Gretel & Don Quixote Il Trovatore Imani Winds; Michelle Cann, piano In Praise of Virtue In The Heights In The Night Jazz Houston Presents: Sarah Vaughan at 100! Jerusalem Quartet John Williams & Steven Spielberg: Movie Magic Joyful Fanfares: Holiday Brass Spectacular Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville Kim’s Convenience Kodō: Warabe Korngold’s Violin Concerto & Cinderella Leonkoro Quartett Les Arts Florissants: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons at 300 Liberty Lincoln Center on Tour Little Shop of Horrors Live at the Founders Club: Brazil Samba Jazz, Raquel Cepeda and Marvio Ciribelli in Concert Live at the Founders Club: Celebrating Max Roach and Abbey Lincoln with Camille Thurman and Darrell Green Live at the Founders Club: Katie Rose Clarke featuring, Steven Jamail, Music Director and Piano Lizz Wright Losers Cirque: The Audition Loving Clara Schumann Mahler 3 Mariachi Sol de México De Jose Hernandez Presents: Jose Hernandez’ Merry-Achi Christmas Mean Girls Memoriam Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto Meow Meow Merz Trio: “Night Songs” Meta4 String Quartet Miss Rhythm – The Legend of Ruth Brown Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B Music of Selena Noël Coward’s Private Lives Noises Off Notos Piano Quartett Omari Dillard: Soul Violinist Panto Pinocchio Papa Où T’es? Pavel Haas Quartet Primary Trust Race Raymonda Relaxed and Sensory Inclusive Performance: Musical Melting Pot World Tour! Relaxed and Sensory Inclusive Performance: Orígenes Relaxed and Sensory Inclusive Performance: The Wonderful Wizard of Oz ROCO in Concert: Courageous ROCO in Concert: Optimistic ROCO in Concert: Outspoken ROCO in Concert: Remarkable Seared Seven Assassins Walk into a Bar Showstoppers! Celebrating Iconic Women of Broadway Sibelius V + Stravinsky Sleeping Beauty The Musical Sō Percussion with Shodekeh Talifero Sparrow Spring Awakening Swing State (Texas Premiere) Swingin’ Christmas with Houston Jazz Orchestra Takács Quartet and Jeremy Denk, piano Terri Lyne Carrington’s New Standards The 39 Steps The Glass Menagerie The Hispanic/Latino/Latina/Latinx/Latine Vote The Janeiad The Little Mermaid The Night Shift Before Christmas The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical The Year of Magical Thinking Topdog/Underdog (Pulitzer & Tony Winner) Traditions Reimagined Twyla Tharp Dance Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Tony Winner) Velocity Very Merry Pops Vijay Iyer Trio Viva Italia! Opera Beyond Words Vivaldi, Handel, & Bach VOCES8 Waitress We The People Concert 1: LIBERTY We The People Concert 2: OPPORTUNITY We The People Concert 3: DIVERSITY We The People Concert 4: FREEDOM Winter SolsticeReturns

Secure Your Tickets Today!

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary celebration of the performing arts. To view all the offers and purchase tickets, visit HoustonTheaterWeek.com. Use the promo code HOUARTS to take advantage of the special deals during Houston Theater Week.

Houston Style Magazine readers, join us in supporting Houston’s incredible artistic talent and enjoy a week filled with unforgettable performances. Let’s make this year’s Theater Week the best one yet!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.