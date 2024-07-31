PD: Woman rescued from hostage situation; man arrested

By KTBS Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A man accused of holding a woman hostage at a hotel later fought with and tried to disarm police officers, Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Chris Bordelon said Wednesday in a news release.

Samuel Robertson, 29, was arrested on multiple charges following the incident that took place just before noon Monday in the 5700 block of Financial Plaza.

Officers responded to a welfare concern after a woman called to say her boyfriend was holding her hostage inside a hotel at that location. Robertson reportedly refused to open the doors, prompting officers to gain entry.

As they tried to restrain Robertson, he “violently resisted,” Bordelon said, and tried to take the officers’ tasers. After a struggle, Robertson was taken into custody.

He’s booked into the City Jail on the following charges:

False imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon Two counts of battery on a police officer Two counts of resisting with force or violence Disarming a peace officer

Two officers sustained minor injuries during the struggle, but no one was seriously injured.

