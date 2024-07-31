Texans and Xfinity Team Up for Inspiring Digital Literacy Night at Boys & Girls Club In Sunnyside

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 31, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a remarkable display of community spirit and commitment to education, the Houston Texans and Xfinity hosted a Digital Literacy Workshop for families at the Jim & Barbara Morefield Boys & Girls Club. The event, held on July 30th, aimed to empower families with essential digital literacy skills and highlight the importance of safe and effective online presence.

Event Highlights

Attendees had the privilege of hearing from Tim Jamison, a Houston Texans Legend, who passionately spoke about the significance of digital literacy and self-representation online. Emphasizing the value of education, Jamison reminded the audience that even professional athletes rely on skills learned in school to succeed both on and off the field. Adding to the informative session, Rania Mankarious from Crime Stoppers shared invaluable insights on cyber and internet safety, ensuring families are equipped to navigate the digital world securely.

Following the enlightening presentations, families had the unique opportunity to meet Tim Jamison and participate in interactive, Texans-themed games, making the evening both educational and enjoyable.

Generous Contributions

A significant highlight of the evening was Comcast – Xfinity’s generous donation of 50 laptops. Twenty-five of these devices were allocated to support the Jim & Barbara Morefield Boys & Girls Club, enhancing their mobile computer lab within the Wi-Fi connected Lift Zone. The remaining 25 brand-new laptops were given directly to the families in attendance, further extending the impact of this initiative.

Continued Commitment

This year, Comcast Texas has invested an impressive $60,000 into the Boys & Girls Club, dedicated to digital skills and tech programming. This substantial contribution underscores their ongoing commitment to fostering educational growth and digital literacy within the community.

Event Details

Location: Jim and Barbara Morefield Boys & Girls Club 5950 Selinsky Rd. Houston, TX 77048

Time: The event took place from 5-6:30 p.m.

Embracing the Future with Digital Literacy

The collaboration between the Houston Texans and Xfinity for this Digital Literacy Night exemplifies how partnerships can drive positive change in the community. By equipping families with the tools and knowledge to thrive in the digital age, this initiative not only supports educational advancement but also fosters a safer and more informed online presence.

Stay tuned to Houston Style Magazine readers for more updates on community events and initiatives from Comcast that make a difference. Together, we can continue to empower our youth and build a brighter future.

For more info, visit corporate.comcast.com/press

