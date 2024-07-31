Universal reveals magical details about ‘Harry Potter’-themed world coming to Epic Universe

By Averi Kremposky

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — There’s magical news coming out of Orlando on Wednesday morning.

Universal Studios has revealed new details about the “Harry Potter”-themed world coming to its new park, Epic Universe.

Harry Potter’s Ministry of Magic is the fifth and final world that makes up Epic Universe, the new theme park set to open in Orlando in 2025.

According to Universal, this world will feature whimsical restaurants, stores, entertainment and the most “groundbreaking” ride the park has ever created. The all-new land blends 1920s Paris from the “Fantastic Beasts” films with the iconic British Ministry of Magic from the “Harry Potter” series.

With this announcement, Universal unveiled an exciting new ride, dubbed “Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry.” With its “first-of-its-kind” ride technology, Universal says the ride will build upon the “historic theme park innovation Universal is known for.”

The ride will take guests from wizarding Paris to the British Ministry of Magic for the trial of Dolores Umbridge that eventually transpires into a thrilling chase with iconic movie characters.

In addition to its impressive ride, the world will feature a full-scale theater experience, a premier Parisian wand shop that sells interactive wands, French cafes, and plenty of other dining and shopping options.

Harry Potter’s Ministry of Magic is the third franchise-themed world spanning Universal Orlando. It joins Islands of Adventure’s Hogsmeade and Universal Studio’s Diagon Alley.

In addition to the Ministry of Magic, Epic Universe invites guests to explore and immerse themselves in four additional worlds.

Celestial Park:

Inspired by all things astronomy and mythology, this portion of Epic Universe will feature all-new attractions, dining, shopping and more.

With both the mellow Constellation Carousel and high-speed Starfall Racers, this world will have something for all ages.

“Starfall Racers will be Epic Universe’s most thrilling coaster experience with unique maneuvers such as the “Celestial Spin,” in which the two coaster vehicles perform an inverted crisscross while speeding through the air – creating an “out-of-this-world” adrenaline rush,” Universal said in a release.

Dark Universe:

According to Universal Studios, Dark Universe will feature some of Universal’s iconic monsters such as Frankenstein, the Mummy, and the Wolf Man. The world will also showcase these monsters in new attractions and original merchandise.

Rides in Dark Universe include Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, and Curse of the Werewolf.

Guests can also get their faces painted and don temporary tattoos to look like their favorite on-screen monsters. And be sure to watch out for the monsters that can be found wandering the park and greeting guests.

Super Nintendo World:

From Mario Kart to Donkey Kong, guests can go through the green pipe and immerse themselves in a world full of iconic Nintendo characters.

This world is divided into Super Mario World as well as Donkey Kong World, and will house entertaining rides, interactive games and even Toad-themed dining.

How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk:

Soar with dragons on the Isle of Berk and see for yourself how Vikings and fire-breathing creatures live in harmony.

According to Universal, this world will include a roller coaster ride, a live stage show and even flying dragons.

