Video shows naked man running down avenue, stealing car

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A Des Moines man is accused of trying to steal someone’s car — while naked — and hitting the driver with the car.

Only on KCCI, a viewer watched it unfold and caught the saga on video.

Des Moines police say Tyler Jonsson was seen running naked on Court Avenue in downtown Des Moines just before 3:30 Tuesday morning.

In the video obtained by KCCI, the man appearing to be Jonsson runs up to a car before jumping over the driver and into the passenger seat. The driver gets out and the two appear to start arguing. The driver then throws a punch, and that’s when the man pulls away in the car, knocking the other man to the ground.

Des Moines police say the driver of that car only suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Police say they later found Jonsson and the car on a tree near East Sixth and Court Avenue. Jonsson is charged with second-degree theft and driving while barred.

