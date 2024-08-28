Elevate Your Self-Care: Join the Final Vino Vinyasa Class of the Season on September 21st!

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

August 28, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Mark your calendars, Houston! Saturday, September 21st is your last chance to experience the ultimate fusion of relaxation and indulgence at the Vino Vinyasa class, set against the stunning backdrop of the Hilton Americas-Houston Skyline Terrace. This unique event series has been the talk of the town, and it’s going out with a bang, offering yoga, wine, and breathtaking downtown views. Imagine starting your weekend with an educational, all-level yoga session that not only stretches your body but also expands your palate. This isn’t your average yoga class—Vino Vinyasa takes you on a mindful journey through movement and merlot. After your flow, you’ll be treated to a comparative wine tasting, where you can savor every sip with newfound appreciation.

But why stop there? Make it a full day of pampering by upgrading your experience with charcuterie, spa services, or even a pool pass. It’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself and unwind in style.

Ready to elevate your self-care game? Don’t miss out on this final opportunity to mix wellness with a touch of luxury. Secure your spot now and indulge in an unforgettable experience that’s sure to leave you refreshed and rejuvenated. For tickets and more details, visit Vino Vinyasa at Hilton Americas-Houston eventbrite.com/e/vino-vinyasa-at-hilton-americas-houston-tickets-998880708087?aff=oddtdtcreator. See you on the mat—wine glass in hand!

