“Blue” remembered in Colorado as beloved member of Douglas County Mounted Patrol Team

By Jennifer McRae

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday the passing of “Blue” a “beloved member of the Mounted Patrol Team.” Blue was 9 years old.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff, Blue and her partner Detective Kate Morrissey have been with the Mounted Patrol team since 2018. They were popular at community events like the Highlands Ranch Fourth of July Parade where Blue was always dressed in theme.

Blue was a retired racehorse and she and Kate participated in competitions.

The Douglas County Sheriff posted this statement on its X page, “Our heart goes out to you, Kate. We know how much you loved Blue, and we could always tell that the feeling was mutual. Rest easy, Blue; we know you are in a big green pasture with all our other four-legged partners who have passed. Thanks for serving our #DCSO family and the Douglas County community.”

