HFD rescues boater offshore of Barbers Point

Published 9:24 AM

By Jeremiah Estrada

    HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a boater from 1.5 miles offshore of Barbers Point on Sept. 9, 2024.

HFD received a call from the U.S. Coast Guard at 4:37 p.m. and responded to the distressed boater near Barbers Point. The first responders arrived on scene at 4:53 p.m. to investigate.

The 42-foot boat was disabled approximately 1.5 miles from shore. HFD launched their rescue boat and found one individual onboard and uninjured. They towed the boat and the owner safely to Kewalo Boat Harbor.

All HFD were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

