84-year-old Florida woman fights gator and shares her story

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — On Thursday night, Del Boppel said she was doing what she usually does, which is taking her dog for a walk. This time, something unusual happened.

She got closer than she usually does to the pond near her mobile home park home in Fort Meyers, Florida, and then she saw eyes peering at her. She knew trouble was about to follow. She says she threw her dog, Queen, up in the air.

“It was like a torpedo. I didn’t see anything go that fast in my life. I didn’t have time to think,” Boppel said.

Boppel, 84, said the alligator she came across was fast. She barely had time to save herself and her dog. She punched the 7-foot gator in the face. Then, the gator chomped. He took a chunk of her leg and fingers before scurrying away.

Boppel said she has complained about the big gators to her community. They have not reached out to her or returned calls.

Boppel said she’s in good spirits because she knows when she gets better, she can go back home to her dog.

