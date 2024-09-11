Skip to Content
Front Street shelter waives dog adoption fees through weekend after hoarding rescue

By Cecilio Padilla

    SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — The City of Sacramento’s Front Street Animal Shelter is waiving dog adoption fees through the weekend to help clear space after dozens of dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation.

Front Street officials say the shelter took in over 30 dogs earlier in September – quickly outpacing the number of kennels they have.

“We were already very full before this happened, with multiple dogs housed in most kennels,” said Ryan Hinderman, a spokesperson for Front Street, in a statement.

Exactly where the hoarding situation the dogs were rescued from was not disclosed. Most of those dogs are chihuahua mixes, the shelter says.

To try and help clear kennel space, Front Street is offering $0 adoption fees through Sunday, Sept. 15.

Like all adoptions, the dogs will come fixed, microchipped, and vaccinated.

Front Street officials say the shelter saw more than 9,000 animals in 2023.

