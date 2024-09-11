‘Happy to be alive’: Northwest High student describes moments 15-year-old boy was shot inside school

By McKenzy Parsons & Sean MacKinnon

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A 10th grader at Northwest High School talked with KETV NewsWatch 7’s Sean MacKinnon in front of the school after a 15-year-old boy was shot on Tuesday.

“I was in the cafeteria. It was third lunch, and all of a sudden, I saw a whole bunch of kids running through the hallways. And I was wondering what was going on, and they said it was a shooting. But we didn’t hear anything, so after that happened, they told us to go like hide. And like everyone was scared. People were crying. People were comforting other people,” said Karma.

She said she hid inside the room where the lunch people serve food.

She described what she felt in those moments.

“I was scared, but at the same time, I was ready to go home because like I know nothing would’ve happened because they were there to protect us,” Karma said.

Authorities said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident between two students.

Omaha police confirmed a 15-year-old was critically injured and rushed to the hospital.

“An individual believed to be the suspect” was taken into custody, authorities said.

“I’m happy to be alive. That could’ve went way worse than it had,” Karma said.

Omaha police said the reunification area for parents and students will be at the football stadium west of the school.

