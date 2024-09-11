“Magically suspicious” purse filled with Lucky Charms on Chicago’s Northwest Side goes viral

By Elyssa Kaufman, Blake Tyson

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — Chicago may have its next “rat hole” level attraction. A clear purse filled with Lucky Charms cereal was spotted on the corner of Addison Street and Lawndale Avenue in Avondale earlier this week.

On September 7, Sam Greszes posted a photo of the bag on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying “If someone lost a bag fulla lucky charms at the corner of Addison and Lawndale lmk, I found it.”

The picture has been viewed over 1 million times.

Since the original post, Chicagoans have posted updates from their visits to the viral purse. The purse went missing at some point on Tuesday.

CBS Chicago News Crews found the purse Wednesday morning, hanging from the same intersection street signs.

Some have compared the purse sighting to the iconic “rat hole,” which was a rodent-shaped indentation in the concrete in front of a blond brick three-flat building at 1918 W. Roscoe St., between Wolcott and Damen avenues in Roscoe Village. It might have been the imprint of a rat, or it might have been a squirrel.

