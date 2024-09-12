21-year-old Michigan motorcyclist injured after traveling over 150 mph, crashing into car on Detroit freeway

By Sara Powers

DETROIT (WWJ) — A 21-year-old Michigan man was found unresponsive after allegedly driving his motorcycle at speeds over 150 mph and crashing into a vehicle, state police said.

At 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Michigan State Police received reports of a crash on northbound I-75, south of eastbound Davison.

When troopers arrived, they found the motorcycle on its side and its driver unresponsive in the center lane of traffic. The driver has been identified as a 21-year-old man from Sterling Heights.

They monitored the driver’s breathing until the Detroit Fire Department arrived and took him to a local hospital.

Authorities discovered the motorcyclist was traveling at high speeds, over 150 mph, and had rear-ended a Honda CRV. This caused the CRV to hit the median wall and then come to a stop in the left lane.

The CRV driver was not injured in the crash.

The freeway was closed for an investigation but has since reopened.

“We continue to see excessive speed leading to preventable traffic crashes,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. “There is no reason to drive faster than the speed limit. There is absolutely no reason to drive over 150 miles per hour. This is another reminder to drive responsibly.”

