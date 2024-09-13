Line Fire in Southern California slows but continues to smolder, many evacuations remain

By Marissa Wenzke

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (KCAL/KCBS) — Thousands fled their homes as the Line Fire tore through more than 37,000 acres and authorities arrested a man on suspicion of starting the massive Southern California blaze.

Since the wildfire started around 6 p.m. on Sept. 5, mandatory evacuations have been expanded to include several communities this past week as the blaze exploded in size. It first sparked in San Bernardino County, along Base Line and Aplin streets in the city of Highland.

As of Friday morning, the blaze is an estimated 37,743 acres and is 21% contained, according to Cal Fire, or the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. There are still 65,100 structures being threatened by the fire including 11,400 under mandatory evacuation orders and 53,700 facing voluntary evacuation warnings.

So far, three injuries have been reported, one structure has been destroyed and another three damaged, Cal Fire officials said.

On Tuesday, authorities announced Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, of Norco was arrested on suspicion of causing the fire.

While thousands remain evacuated, improving weather conditions helped in the firefight over Thursday night. Still, authorities are warning that the battle against the flames is not yet over.

“The Line Fire was less active overnight due to high moisture levels in the air,” Cal Fire said in an update just before 7 a.m. Friday. “However, the fire does continue to smolder and creep in the dry vegetation and there are occasional runs in slopes and drainages.”

Cooler temperatures are expected to continue into the weekend, which should continue to help firefighters make progress.

The wildfire is currently the fifth-largest wildfire in California so far this year. It’s one of three major wildfires burning across multiple counties in Southern California over the past few days.

The Bridge Fire in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, which exploded in size this week, is currently the third-largest wildfire in the state so far this year. The last of the three, the Airport Fire, destroyed several homes Tuesday night as it also kept spreading. It’s currently the seventh-largest so far in 2024, according to updates from Cal Fire current as of Wednesday morning.

Firefighters face an uphill battle Over the past week, firefighters’ efforts against the Line Fire have been complicated by challenges including hot, dry conditions coupled with steep, rugged terrain and even smoke from the blaze creating clouds similar to those that come with thunderstorms. This wildfire-induced storm system strengthened winds which then fanned the flames and caused them to spread even further.

“The Line Fire continues to grow in steep terrain with difficult access, especially in the Big Bear area,” Cal Fire officials said in an update just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. “Near vertical slopes make putting in control lines challenging.”

Last week, the blaze surpassed 7,000 acres on Saturday before quickly scorching through thousands more acres over the weekend and in the days since. More than 3,000 firefighters are battling the flames through efforts by air and ground, flying helicopters through thick clouds of smoke as bright red, actively burning flames tear through hillsides in mountain areas.

Some structures have been destroyed, with the damage still being assessed, and there have been three injuries reported, authorities said. There has been no loss of life, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said Wednesday.

“We’re going to do our very best to keep it that way,” Dicus said. “The fire behavior in this fire — from the briefings that we’ve had from our fire partners — has been some of the strangest and let’s just say ‘not typical’ of fire science is what’s being explained to me.”

“And we are constantly flexing and moving,” he said.

On Tuesday, people in communities like Arrowbear Lake, Forrest Falls and Running Springs were just some of the residents facing mandatory evacuation orders, which have expanded significantly over the past week.

“My advice for people that don’t want to leave is to get off the mountain,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief Brent Pascua said. “Nothing is worth it — your lives, your families’ lives are not worth it.”

“It’s just smarter to leave, get off the mountain before it becomes an order,” Pascua said, urging people to flee even if they are only under a voluntary evacuation warning rather than a full-on, mandatory order. “It’s better to do it early.”

Jennifer Riser, who lives in the evacuated community of Runnings Springs, said it was “scary” waiting to hear whether she would be forced to leave. Before long, she was told she had to go.

“We just packed up our cats about an hour ago and only because we were told to,” Riser said Tuesday.

Last week, just a day after the fire broke out, people waited to hear whether they would have to evacuate.

“We’re just kind of on the edge, just waiting,” resident Diya Hirpara said Friday, as she bought groceries and tried to prepare.

While firefighters initially managed to keep the blaze within the San Bernardino National Forest, winds started to sweep it toward homes — leading to the first set of mandatory evacuation orders being issued on Sept. 7 as the fire surpassed 7,000 acres that afternoon.

Arson suspect, two alleged burglars arrested Law enforcement officials said they launched an investigation into Halstenberg on Sept. 6 — just a day after the wildfire broke out — and found evidence inside his home and vehicle linking him to the blaze upon serving a search warrant.

Investigators have not said how they believe he started the fire.

“While we’re still in the thrust of the preliminary investigation, we believe this was intentional,” Sheriff Dicus said Wednesday.

Halstenberg has worked for FedEx as a third-party delivery driver, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Detective Jacob Hernandez. Authorities have not identified a suspected motive behind the alleged arson.

Dicus said two other people suspected of breaking into homes in an evacuated area were also taken into custody.

He issued a stern warning to those who try looting homes where residents have fled and said law enforcement officers are standing by.

“We live in these communities, we’ve also been evacuated and we’re going to make sure that the public knows that their homes are our homes,” Dicus said. “And I’m drawing a line in the sand when it comes to things like this. If you’re going to be an opportunist in San Bernardino County, and we catch you, you are going to jail.”

Below is a list of evacuation orders. The latest information on road closures and more can be found here.

Mandatory evacuation orders All undeveloped land east of Hwy 330 to Summertrail Place and north of Highland Avenue Communities of Running Springs and Arrowbear Lake The community of Forrest Falls The community of Mountain Home Village The communities of Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks and all campgrounds and cabins in the area Green Valley Lake north from Highway 18 along Green Valley Lake Road The area of Big Bear from the dam east to Wildrose Lane and the south shoreline south to Bluff Lake Basin The U.S. Forest Service has shut down the area of the San Bernardino National Forest where the wildfire’s been burning, and the closure is expected to last until Nov. 30. No one except first responders and law enforcement officials are allowed in the area.

Evacuation warnings From Calle Del Rio east to Highway 38 and from Greenspot Road north to the foothills From 210 freeway east to the foothills and from Greenspot road north to the foothills The communities of Cedar Glen, Lake Arrowhead, Twin Peaks, Crestline, and Valley of Enchantment The area from Garnet Street east to Bryant Street and Carter Street north to Mill Creek The area of Big Bear Valley from the dam to Cactus Road Areas in Fawnskin, Big Bear Lake, Big Bear City, and Baldwin Lake

