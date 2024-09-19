Father arrested after baby found with multiple traumatic skull fractures

By Bob Mayo

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A 4-month-old baby who suffered severe injuries at the hands of his father, according to police, has died.

Police say the 4-month-old was initially taken toUPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh in grave condition with multiple traumatic injuries to the head. The infant suffered four distinct skull fractures, brain damage extending to the spinal cord, and two broken shoulders.

The baby’s father, Seth Williams, 28, of Bloomfield, is charged with five felony counts of aggravated assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of children. One of the baby’s 4-year-old twin siblings told police Williams threw the baby — and threw the twin, as well.

At this point, additional charges against Williams remain unclear.

Police wrote in the criminal complaint court that Williams called the baby’s mother at work Monday, saying there was an emergency at home and claiming the twins knocked over the bassinet in their apartment home on Yew Street in Bloomfield.

When the mother got home, she found the apartment was in disarray and she saw bruising on the baby’s head.

She tried treating the bruising Monday night, but by Tuesday morning, the baby’s lips were blue and his eyes were rolling back.

The mother, carrying the baby, walked with it to nearby West Penn Hospital. The infant was in critical condition and was transferred to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Zone 5 officers responded to the hospital and detectives from the Violent Crime Unit later assumed the investigation.

Doctors tell police the injuries are not consistent with the baby being able to survive and that there’s no way a fall from a bassinet could have caused the injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, the child’s injuries were consistent with three or more blows to his head.

The criminal complaint says Williams’ father told police that Williams called him Monday night, saying the children were acting up and that the grandfather should come and get them. He told police that when he arrived, he found the apartment in shambles.

Williams is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and police say the investigation is continuing.

