Alleged inmate relationship with officer in Bernalillo County Jail sparks concern

BERNALILLO COUNTY, New Mexico (KOAT) — Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center probationary officer Chevonne Culbreath is currently in custody after being accused of an “inappropriate and illegal” relationship with an MDC inmate. According to MDC officials, they were made aware of the alleged relationship on Tuesday, Sept. 17. KOAT spoke with Attorney Parrish Collins, who represents inmates at the jail facility on Thursday, Sept. 19.

“We found some horrifying cases of MDC, and they all involve pretty significant deputy misconduct and misconduct on behalf of the MDC administration and higher-ups. I’d like to see the county actually exercise some authority over its jail, which it doesn’t exercise any authority, and it is costing taxpayers of fortune,” Parrish told KOAT.

Note: We reached out to MDC officials regarding Parrish’s interview. They referred us to their statement released on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

According to the criminal complaint, Culbreath met with the mother of the inmate’s child and/or children at a Walmart in northeast Albuquerque and was handed over a breakfast burrito wrapped in foil from her. Culbreath told investigators the burrito contained a plastic bag with “wax” in it, which is a THC product.

Culbreath is due back in court on Sept. 23rd at 9 a.m. in District Court.

Criminal sexual penetration (second degree) (inmate) Attempt to commit a felony (bringing contraband into places of imprisonment)

“MDC leadership is deeply disappointed by the alleged actions of this corrections officer, which have undermined the integrity and trust we strive to uphold within our institution. Behavior of this nature will not be tolerated, and we are committed to ensuring that corrupt officers are swiftly identified and removed from our ranks,” MDC Warden Steven Kai Smith stated in Wednesday’s press release involving Culbreath’s arrest. “We will continue working in close partnership with the judicial system to ensure that the highest levels of accountability are enforced.”

“The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office works in close collaboration with MDC Warden Kai Smith and the leadership at the Metropolitan Detention Center to ensure that any misconduct by corrections staff is met with swift and appropriate action.

Our shared goal is to uphold the law, ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals within Bernalillo County facilities, and root out corruption wherever it may exist within our correctional system. The actions taken against Officer Culbreath should serve as a clear message that any behavior compromising the trust placed in correctional officers will not be tolerated.”

KOAT reached out to Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners on growing concerns at MDC following Culbreath’s arrest, e-mails were not returned, except for Commissioner Barboa on behalf of executive officer of the Bernalillo County Commission.

Commission Chair Barbara Baca Steven Michael Quezada Adriann Barboa — Carolyn Chavez, Executive officer of the Bernalillo County Commission, stated “Unfortunately, Commissioner Barboa is not available today.” Walt Benson Eric Olivas

According to MDC officials, Culbreath began her employment on Oct. 23, 2023.

