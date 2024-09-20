Chicago mother shot in head by teen in front of family, gunman was waiting in home, neighbors say

By Web Staff and Tre Ward

CHICAGO, Illinois (WLS) — A woman is dead after being shot by a teen in the city’s South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said at about 3:55 p.m. in the 6800-block of South Cornell Avenue, a 43-year-old woman was in a home when a 17-year-old boy approached her, pulled out a gun and shot her multiple times.

He then fled the scene.

“I just can’t even process this, unfortunately. It just seems so sad and scary,” said neighbor Monique Tropet. “It is kind of rattling, especially knowing that usually it’s a quiet block.”

Neighbors identified the victim as Tatanisha Jackson, and said the gunman was waiting inside her home as she walked inside. They also said she was shot in front of her family.

“I guess the guy had came through the back, kicked the door down,” said neighbor Wendy Herring. “It’s devastating, you know? I will be looking for her when I come to sit on the back sometimes.”

Police said Jackson was shot four times in the head. Herring said it happened right in front of her husband and their young son, who ran next door to help.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where she later died.

“I’m hoping he can get through it. It’s going to be hard,” Herring said.

A gun was recovered at the scene, police said. It was not immediately clear if the victim knew the gunman, and police have not yet identified a suspect.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.

