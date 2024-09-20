Man shoots coworker at Talbot County gas station, police say

By Kayla Morton

TRAPPE, Maryland (WBAL) — A man is in shock trauma after being shot by a coworker when both traveled to a gas station along Ocean Gateway on Tuesday, Maryland State Police said.

His condition is not currently known.

Police said Aigner Smith, 29, and Antonio Lamont Bolden, 36, rode in a van together to the Freedom Fuel gas station in the 4100 block of Ocean Gateway in Trappe just after 9 a.m. Then, Smith was shot in the face and hand, according to police.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that Bolden and Smith, who are coworkers, arrived at the gas station in a van before the shooting,” police said. “After Bolden fled the scene in the van, an alert was issued for police to be on the lookout.”

Within an hour, police said the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office located the van and “observed Bolden attempting to carjack another vehicle in Cambridge, Maryland.”

Bolden is charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and multiple firearm offenses.

Bolden will appear in court for a hearing on Oct. 8. He currently has no bond.

