Milwaukee man who killed pregnant woman, her unborn child in crash sentenced to 14 years in prison

By Jenna Wells

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A 19-year-old Milwaukee man is going to prison after a reckless crash that killed a pregnant woman earlier this year.

Akol Riak will spend 14 years in prison for killing 32-year-old Monique Stewart and her unborn baby in a car crash. She was eight months pregnant at the time.

The crash happened Jan. 7 at Brown Deer Road and Servite Drive. Stewart was the passenger in a car turning left, when Riak hit them at a high rate of speed.

The posted speed limit was 40 mph. Police believe Riak was going over 80 mph. Stewart and her baby died, and other family members in the car were injured.

“It’s an incredibly tragic event, and it was totally avoidable,” said prosecuting attorney Ian Vance-Curzan. “He made a decision to go that fast, and that reckless decision killed two people and has forever destroyed a family.”

Riak was found guilty of first and second-degree reckless homicide, among other charges, by a jury this summer.

Several of Stewart’s family members spoke at the sentencing, saying they truly forgive Riak for what he did — but they hope a lesson is learned by this.

“We just wanted to hold him accountable so that other people realize you can’t go 80, 90 miles-an-hour, because you affect people’s lives,” said Anita Garrett, Stewart’s aunt.

Riak had no prior criminal or trial offenses and several character letters from friends and family. The judge took that into account when imposing the 14-year prison sentence.

Judge Jeffrey Wagner asked Riak to deliver a message to other potential reckless drivers.

“It may be a choice that you regret for the rest of your life,” Riak said.

Stewart’s family hopes that message will resonate.

“Wherever they’re going, they can slow down. There’s nothing that important for you to take a life,” Garrett said.

Stewart’s aunt spoke with Riak’s mother after he was sentenced, offering forgiveness.

She told CBS 58, while she lost her niece due to his actions, Riak’s mother essentially lost her son.

