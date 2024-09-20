Mother searching for answers after daughter killed after falling out of truck

By Meghan Mosley

MACOMB, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A mother is searching for answers after her daughter died after falling out of a truck driving along a Pottawatomie County road.

Officials said Trinity Russell, 23, died after falling out of the truck Tuesday evening, and now her mother is left grieving.

“It just doesn’t add up. The stories keep changing,” said Lisa Laver, Russell’s mother. “I just had to go see my daughter for the final time today, and it was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my entire life.”

Russell is remembered as a loving friend, mother and daughter.

“She was everybody’s protector, everybody’s caretaker. She loved her children more than anything in the entire world,” Laver said. “She was very bouncy. Very happy. She wanted to make everybody bubbly, super bubbly, she just wanted to make everybody laugh.”

A laugh now etched in her memory.

“I just want justice for whatever happened to her,” Laver said.

The 20-year-old driver, who was arrested on complaints of driving under the influence and manslaughter, has since posted bail.

Laver said she’s begging for answers in what led to her daughter’s death.

“I do want him to be charged. If my daughter was drinking, that’s on her, but he was driving,” she said. “Whatever happened in that car, he allowed it to happen under his supervision driving that vehicle.”

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol did not want to answer questions until they figured out what exactly happened.

KOCO 5 also reached out to the Pottawatomie County District Attorney’s Office to see if charges will be filed in the case but have not heard back.

