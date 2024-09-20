Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

OU ROTC members honoring prisoners of war and those missing in action with run across campus

By
Published 2:26 PM

By Audrey Goodson

Click here for updates on this story

    NORMAN, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Members of the University of Oklahoma Air Force ROTC are running on Friday to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action.

The 12-hour run around OU’s South Oval started at 7 a.m., and ROTC members are carrying the American and POW-MIA flags in remembrance. They said they invite all students and faculty to help them pay tribute by participating in the run at any point.

Those running will take 30-minute shifts and will continue until 7 p.m. on Friday. Those who want to participate and help can go to the OU Air Force ROTC’s tent set up next to Dale Hall.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content