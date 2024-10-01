3 men taken to hospital after being shot inside car in Roseland

By Mugo Odigwe

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — Three men were shot inside a car in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood on Monday night.

Just before 10 p.m., three men were inside a car, in the 9300 block of South Stewart Avenue, when shots were fired.

Two of the men, both 28 years old, were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. A 24-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police have not released further details on what led up to the shooting.

“Sitting home, this time, hearing gunshots, what sounded like a weapon with a switch which is a problem definitely and sure enough., end up with three people shot,” street pastor Donovan Price said.

No arrests have been made. Police are still investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.