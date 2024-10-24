Texas high school competition BBQ team aims to win a state title

By Lacey Beasley

CARROLL, Texas (KTVT) — It’s not Texas without some good BBQ.

The exploding high school competition sport is gaining the nation’s attention. The Carroll High School Dragons were featured on Magnolia Network for their skills behind the grills.

“We want to win state!” said coach Ken Goodman.

Gloves, knives and brisket are typically not ingredients for a high school team, but for Carroll High School, BBQ is their Super Bowl.

From start to finish, a brisket can take 12 hours or more. That means on competition days, these kids are waking up at 3 a.m.

For practices, they spend hours in the evening trimming and seasoning.

By morning, the briskets are smoked and ready to cut, thanks to the help of their coaches.

“We did pull an all-nighter,” said Goodman. “It takes a long time to cook briskets, especially 18.”

Whereas most people have a kitchen and a backyard to grill, competitors must bring everything but the kitchen sink outside for competitions.

“I’ve got pictures you can see the kids holding big lids around food, trying to season and trying to cut it,” said Goodman. “We broke pop up tents. It’s just something being out in the elements weather. If it’s cold, it affects how your food is cooking.

Categories include dessert, beans, chicken, ribs and of course, brisket.

The team said the hardest part is slicing brisket because pieces must be the width of a pencil.

BBQ has given these future chefs not only a place to fit in but a skillset for life.

“Everyone here is friends with everyone, and that’s kind of a cool thing,” said Matias Quintero, a rookie this year.

It may be an unconventional place to form a team, but many students have found their home here.

“Not everyone can play football, baseball, be in the band, be in the choir, or theatre,” said Goodman. “There are spots for everybody, and I think this fills a space in that. You can only play football for so long, even if you go the long way, but you can go cook for your family hopefully forever.”

Carroll High School competes in their first BBQ competitions of the year in the spring. Their goal is to raise $10,000.

