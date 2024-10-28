80+ Newport News motorcyclists raise money for Project Lifesaver program

By Danielle Saitta

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia (WTKR) — The Project Lifesaver Program helps law enforcement find vulnerable citizens and bring them home safely in Newport News.

On Sunday, the Newport News Sheriff’s Office deputies escorted more than ninety motorcycles to raise money for the life-saving program.

Eighty-seven motorcyclists took part to raise money for Project Lifesaver.

The search and rescue program is meant for individuals that have cognitive diseases like Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia, Down Syndrome, and Autism.

Captain Kandyce Gross told News 3 that the program helps locate individuals who wander away from home.

“Generally speaking as soon as we are notified of someone missing, by the time we get on scene it takes about 20-30 minutes to find them,” said Capt. Gross. “I would say it’s absolutely lifesaving, especially with weather changes and things like that and most of the individuals that are on the program are frail as far as weather conditions and as things like that go,” she added.

News 3 spoke with one family who benefited from this program—their 26-year-old son Adam.

“He’s been on Project Lifesaver for 19 years almost he has severe autism and is non-verbal and he is also an elopement risk so we rely on Project Lifesaver to help us in case he gets away,” said Adam’s parent, Lisa Pankowsky.

The Project Lifesaver program is currently free of charge to anyone living in Newport News.

