‘I’ll get visions’: Psychic medium describes helping find body in Maine

By Jim Keithley

Click here for updates on this story

JAY, Maine (WMTW) — For decades, the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Jay teenager Kimberly Moreau has haunted the community. Psychic medium Laurencia Bourget, who has assisted in similar searches, found herself amidst a breakthrough just weeks ago.

“This was so random, and I heard bowling alley,” Bourget said. Her intuition led her to a former bowling alley, a popular hang-out in the 1980s, where she discovered human remains.

“I’ll get visions when I’m in a deep meditative state,” she told Maine’s Total Coverage, describing visions of a bowling alley and later, a vacant building. It was here, behind the bowling alley, that Bourget, accompanied by Kim’s father Dick Moreau and an associate, made the grim discovery.

“I saw a flashlight. I continued to see a boot, and then I saw another boot and then the navy-blue puffy jacket,” Bourget said, illustrating her vision that ultimately led to the remains of a male body.

Although the discovery didn’t solve Kim’s mystery, her father remains comforted by the possibility of closure for another family.

“We hope it brings closure to someone,” Dick Moreau said. Following the discovery, Bourget said she felt a pull towards Jay Rec, a nearby field and teen hangout.

“I always get her by some water,” she said, reflecting on her sense of a dried-up stream, but added, “I get a sense it’s not there.”

Despite exhaustive searches, Bourget remains driven.

“I’ve actually seen a vision of her sneaker upside down along concrete somewhere,” she said. Implying potential clues might be hidden near a bridge or building, she acknowledges the challenge, “that’s still looking for a needle in a haystack.”

More than a search, this is a plea. Both Moreau and Bourget said there are people who know what happened to Kim Moreau, and they’re pleading for those people to come forward so they can find her body and bring her home.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.