Skateboarders journey across America to inspire youth

By Dorissa White

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Two skateboarders from Los Angeles are crossing the country on their boards, aiming to reach New York City to raise funds for skateboards for kids.

“We skate in the rain, the high winds, big hills, snow, and extremely hot heat,” said Orio Ramirez.

Ramirez and his skating partner, Jason Vanporpal, are on a mission to skateboard coast-to-coast to share the joy of skating with children across America.

“First, we’re going to New York City,” Vanporpal said.

Their goal is to raise enough money to buy 100 skateboards for kids in need.

“I could have done drugs, been a gangbanger. I dropped out of high school. I didn’t know what I was doing with my life, but I always went straight to skating,” Ramirez said.

As their journey gains attention, their ambition grows.

Despite battling severe weather and a few encounters with law enforcement, the duo remains undeterred.

“No matter how crazy you think this is, it’s not that crazy. So keep on going,” Ramirez said.

The pair welcomes anyone who wants to join their journey, encouraging safety above all else.

“Wear vests at night, use lights after dark, and wear something bright during the day,” Ramirez said.

Much like Forrest Gump, when they’re tired, they rest; when they’re hungry, they eat; and when they need to go, well, they go.

