2nd teen charged with arson after Evesham, New Jersey wildfire burns over 50 acres

By Tom Dougherty

EVESHAM, New Jersey (KYW) — A second teenager has been arrested and charged with arson for their role in sparking a wildfire in Evesham, New Jersey, that burned more than 50 acres, according to police.

Evesham Township police say a 14-year-old boy from the Marlton section of the township was charged with aggravated arson and related offenses.

Police are not identifying the teen because of his age.

Last week, police announced the arrest of another 14-year-old boy for starting the wildfire. Police said Wednesday they’re still working to see if any more suspects are involved in the alleged arson.

Crews responded to a wildfire near Sycamore Drive and the Berlin Township border around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The fire burned 52 acres for several days but did not damage any homes or buildings.

Police say its investigation revealed the cause of the wildfire was arson and identified at least one teen as intentionally starting it. The first teen was arrested on Nov. 7. What actually sparked the blaze has not been revealed.

Police said last week they’re also investigating whether the Oct. 30 arson is connected with the Bethany Run Wildfire that broke out on Nov. 7, also in Evesham Township near Sycamore Drive.

The police investigation remains ongoing.

