Osceola deputy accused of Tasing gas-covered man, causing fiery explosion

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — Testimony continued Thursday in the trial for Osceola County Deputy David Crawford, who is accused of Tasing a man at a gas station in 2022 and causing a fiery explosion that left the man with severe burns.

The trial will determine whether Crawford’s actions were negligent and if he should be held accountable for the injuries the man sustained.

“There was a puddle of gasoline that had collected around that area,” said State Prosecutor Olivia Walker. “There were children at that gas station… there were people filling up their gas pumps… pumping gas themselves at nearby cars. That is a busy Wawa with tons of people around and this defendant’s reckless actions resulted in a fiery explosion essentially engulfing the pump and surrounding area in flames.”

Crawford on Thursday took the stand after previously telling the judge he was not going to do so.

Crawford was asked if he knew having a Taser around gas was dangerous. He said yes.

He said he took a Taser training class a month before the incident.

Crawford said he believed the man had a gun on him and that’s why he decided to tackle him.

Questions on Wednesday focused on the Taser, if it worked properly and if it was discharged on purpose.

Two witnesses who testified Tuesday work at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office – one is the lead detective and the other is a deputy. The deputy was at the scene of the incident while the detective was assigned to investigate the use of force.

The deputy testified he saw Crawford on top of the man and heard him say, “cut the gas pump.”

The defense asked the deputy if he ever saw Crawford use his Taser on the man. The deputy said no, but said he heard the sound go off.

The incident began in February 2022 when Crawford pursued Jean Baretto, who was part of a group of dirt bike riders darting through traffic and running red lights on State Road 417. One rider was accused of pulling out a gun.

Barretto, who was accused of running red lights, was located at a Wawa gas station on South John Young Parkway in Orange County. According to officials, he was there to refuel.

When Crawford caught up with Baretto at the gas station he tried to arrest him, but Baretto’s bike tipped over, spilling gas. Crawford then tased Baretto, igniting the gasoline and causing Baretto to suffer third-degree burns on 75% of his body.

“The State is right… my client and all police officers are supposed to protect and serve,” said Defense Attorney Michael Barber. “And that’s what my client was doing that day… he was protecting the community and the other motorists and civilians from the dangerous actions of Jean Baretto.”

Osceola Sheriff Marco Lopez said it was against department policy to use a Taser around flammable substances, adding in 2022 that Crawford would be charged in the incident.

“He was aware there was gas in the immediate area, he says ‘kill the pump, there’s gas,’ he then grabbed a discarded taser and told the suspect, ‘you’re about to get tased again dude,'” Lopez said. “His actions were reckless and the disregard for life rises to the level of culpable negligence.”

According to Barretto’s attorney, Mark NeJame, the man spent months in the hospital, had over 7 million dollars in medical expenses and still needed constant care even when he was released.

“They keep referring to him as the victim… but when you keep an open mind and hear all the evidence in this case… you are going to realize he was no innocent victim,” Barber said.

In 2023, the state attorney over Orange and Osceola County announced that Crawford had been charged with culpable negligence with personal injury.

“Deputy Crawford recklessly deployed a Taser at the victim who had become soaked in gasoline, and as a result, caused the explosion that injured the victim,” the state attorney’s office said in a news release last year.

If convicted on that misdemeanor charge, Crawford could face up to one year behind bars and a $1,000 fine.

