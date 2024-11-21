TikTok creator arrested for Target shoplifting after officers spot outfit in video

By Zach Scott

Click here for updates on this story

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — A Cape Coral TikToker with nearly 300,000 followers was arrested after police say she shoplifted $500 worth of merchandise from Target – and even filmed part of it for her account.

Officers with the Cape Coral Police Department responded to Target on NE Pine Island Road on Wednesday for a past retail theft.

Loss Prevention at Target said that on Oct. 30, an unknown female, later identified as Marlena Velez, 22, entered the store and grabbed items listed for sale.

Reports state that once Velez was at the self-checkout register, she did not scan the items’ barcodes. Instead, officers said she scanned a false barcode with cheaper prices.

Sixteen items of miscellaneous household goods and clothing items were reported stolen. Officers said the total loss of the stolen goods was valued at $500.32 after reviewing security footage.

The security footage captured Velez which showed long black hair, a tan shirt, tan pants and glasses.

CCPD’s Facebook and Instagram accounts posted Velez’s picture to assist with identification.

An anonymous caller reported that she saw the post on social media and gave CCPD Velez’s Instagram handle.

Officers then found Velez’s TikTok account. They said a video posted on Oct. 30 shows her getting ready in the same outfit and glasses as seen in the Target surveillance video.

Velez recorded herself picking out items inside the store and placing them in her car after exiting the store.

Velez appears to be a social media content creator with nearly 300,000 followers on TikTok and 10,000 on Instagram.

According to CCPD, officers located Velez and took her to the Lee County Jail where she faces one count of petit theft more than $100, less than $750.

CCPD has not released a mugshot at this time. The photo provided is from a social media post from the department.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.