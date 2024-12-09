Police investigate after mailboxes were found destroyed overnight in Mansfield, Massachusetts

By Danae Bucci

MANSFIELD, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Police in Mansfield are investigating after several mailboxes were found damaged early Sunday morning.

The Mansfield Police Department said the incident occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday and damaged mailboxes were found along a portion of East Street east of Route 106, including Mill Street, Squire Avenue and Ephraim Drive.

Police said footage captured by one of the victims showed a person swinging a baseball bat and destroying a mailbox after getting out of a vehicle.

“Video from one victim shows a wannabe Juan Soto working on his off-season swing after getting out of and destroying the mailbox,” police said in a social media post.

One woman said she did not realize her mail box was destroyed until police began questioning her about it.

However, she said she did hear her dogs barking around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, thinking that is when it may have happened.

“This time of year you like to think about, you know, doing the right thing, helping other people, being good neighbors,” the woman said. “So it’s just a little disheartening that at this time of year someone would go around and smash everyone’s mailboxes.

